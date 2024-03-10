Uttara Kannada (Karnataka) [India], March 10 (ANI): Former Union Minister and BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde said that his party needs a total of 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls if any changes are to be made in the Constitution.

Hegde called for re-writing of the Constitution stating that Congress earlier made changes to the Constitution to oppress the Hindu society and to undo that "act" that his party needs a two-thirds majority in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as well as in states.

Also Read | Dandi March Day 2024: PM Narendra Modi To Initiate 'Ashram Bhoomi Vandana' at Mahatma Gandhi Sabarmati Ashram Reconstruction Project in Ahmedabad on March 12.

"They (Congress) have changed the Constitution and brought laws to oppress the entire Hindu society. If all this is to be changed, it will not happen with this minority vote. Both sides need a two-thirds majority. This time PM Modi has said that we should win more than 400 seats. Why 400? We have a majority in the Lok Sabha, but not in the Rajya Sabha. We need 400 seats to make any changes in the Constitution," the BJP MP said on Saturday.

"We need a two-thirds majority in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, and also in the states. Just the majority in Lok Sabha is not enough," he added.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Train Derailment: Visakhapatnam-Bhawanipatna Passenger Train Engine Derails, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

However, the Karnataka BJP distanced itself from the remarks made by Anantkumar Hegde and said that his remarks do not reflect the party's stance. The party has also called for an explanation from the BJP MP.

"MP Ananth Kumar Hegde's remarks on the Constitution are his personal views and do not reflect the party's stance. BJP reaffirms our unwavering commitment to uphold the nation's Constitution and will ask for an explanation from Hegde regarding his comments," Karnataka BJP posted on X.

Also, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia said that the statement made by Uttara Kannada MP reflects his personal views adding that BJP is always in consonance with the spirit of the Constitution.

"Anantkumar Hegde who is a member of Parliament of the BJP has made a statement. It is imperative that it is made clear: the statement reflects his personal views and is not a statement that reflects the views of the BJP with clarity. The party has taken cognizance of this statement made by Hegde and has also asked for clarification from him," Gaurav Bhatia told ANI.

"It must be reiterated that every step that is taken by the BJP, every decision that is taken by the BJP is always in the interest of our country and in consonance with the spirit of the Constitution," he added.

The Lok Sabha polls are expected to be held in April-May this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)