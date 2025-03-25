Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 25 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday criticized the Congress party, stating that it has "no right to lecture anyone on Freedom of Expression."

The remark comes in the wake of an alleged incident in the Assam Assembly on Monday, where Congress MLAs reportedly assaulted Deputy Speaker Numal Momin, a veteran tribal leader.

In his X post, Sarma claimed the attack occurred "simply because they don't agree with his FOE."

"Congress has no right to lecture anyone on Freedom of Expression. Yesterday in the Assam Assembly, their MLAs assaulted the Deputy Speaker, a veteran tribal leader, simply because they don't agree with his FOE," he said.

The controversy erupted following a confrontation involving Congress MLA Nurul Huda and the Deputy Speaker, raising questions about democratic conduct in the state legislature.

On Monday, following protests by Congress and AIUDF against a BJP MLA, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika also accused Congress MLA Nurul Huda of physically assaulting Deputy Speaker Numal Momin.

Hazarika called the attack a direct insult to the Assembly and the Constitution.

Taking to social media X, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika wrote, "Congress MLA Nurul Huda physically assaulting the Hon'ble Deputy Speaker, ALA, Dr. @DrNumal is not only a condemnable act, it is also a direct insult to the Assembly and the Constitution."

He further added, "The Assam Legislative Assembly is a sacred place of democracy, where such unconstitutional behaviour is completely unacceptable. Such actions go against the true values of Assam and Bharat. Shame!"

The Congress legislators had staged a protest by wearing black shirts while the AIUDF legislators staged a protest with some bamboo structures. The AIUDF legislators also attempted to bring some bamboo structures inside the Assembly but they were prevented by security personnel.

They were protesting against BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi for allegedly attempting to attack opposition legislators and using abusive language inside the State assembly during a heated debate in the House on March 21.

The opposition legislators also criticised the role of the Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly and demanded the Speaker take action against BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi. (ANI)

