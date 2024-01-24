Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 24 (ANI): The national president of the BJP's OBC Morcha, K Laxman, on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the Congress after it claimed that the Centre's decision to confer the 'Bharat Ratna' on former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur was taken with an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, the senior BJP leader from Telangana said the Congress cannot stomach the champion of social justice being honoured posthumously with the country's highest civilian honour, claiming that the grand old party never acknowledged his 'sacrifices' or gave him due recognition.

Also Read | Government Allows Direct Listing of Securities by Public Indian Companies on International Exchanges of GIFT IFSC.

Earlier, on Tuesday evening, the Rashtrapati Bhavan issued an official release informing that the late former Bihar CM, who fought for the country's freedom and dedicated his life to the upliftment of the backward classes, will be conferred with the 'Bharat Ratna'.

Laxman's scathing counter came in response to Congress leader Tariq Anwar's statement earlier that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre decided to pick the former Bihar CM for the country's highest recognition considering the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read | 'Will Go Alone in West Bengal': Setback for INDIA Bloc As CM Mamata Banerjee Vows To Fight Alone in Lok Sabha Polls.

"While there's no doubt there's nobody more deserving of the 'Bharat Ratna' than him, what is obvious that the BJP arrived at this decision keeping the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in mind," Anwar said.

Taking a swipe at the Congress over Anwar's statement, the BJP leader said, "It is utterly shameful that responsible Congress leaders are coming out with such statements. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the decision to bestow the country's highest honour on Karpooriji on his (the latter's) 100th birth anniversary. They (Congress) are struggling to come to terms with this decision as they never recognised his sacrifices and his service to the nation (when in power at the Centre)."

"The Congress sheds crocodile tears on OBCs. They betrayed the OBCs and left them in neglect in all the years that they were in power. Right from Nehru to Rahul Gandhi, they have betrayed our OBC brothers and sisters. They opposed the recommendations of the Mandal Commission (for OBC reservation). PM Modi, today, has emerged as a messiah of the poor and backward classes and the Congress can't take this," Laxman said.

This prestigious award is a tribute to Karpoori Thakur's lifelong dedication to the upliftment of the underprivileged sections of society and his relentless fight for social justice.

Known affectionately as 'Jan Nayak' (People's Leader), Thakur's simplicity in his personal conduct was inspiring and his contribution to Indian politics has been monumental.

The former Bihar CM was born on January 24, 1924 and passed away on February 17, 1988.

Thakur was born into one of the most backward sections of society, the Nai Samaj. He was a remarkable leader whose political journey was marked by his unwavering commitment to the marginalised sections of society.

He not only served as the Bihar CM but was also a key figure in the struggle against social discrimination and inequality. His commitment to affirmative action gave representation and opportunities to the poor, oppressed, exploited, and deprived sections of the country.

Embarking on his political career with the Praja Socialist Party, he later joined forces with the Janata Party during his initial tenure as the chief minister of Bihar from 1977 to 1979.

Over time, he established connections with the Janata Dal, marking a significant shift in his political affiliation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)