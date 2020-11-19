Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): Congress is capable of contesting Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on its own, party leader Ravi Raja said on Thursday.

Congress is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Maharashtra, which includes Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

"As far as BMC elections are concerned, we are not part of MVA. In Mumbai, we are strong and have workers in every ward. We are capable of winning the elections on our own," said Raja.

He added the final decision about the alliance will be taken by the high command and if the party leadership thinks Congress should be part of MHA, and then their decision will be respected.

When asked about BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis's statement asking party leaders and corporators to be ready to fight alone and win the seat of Mayor, Raja said that Fadnavis should not be given importance, as he failed to lead his party to victory during the Maharashtra Assembly election.

"Devendra Fadnavis used to say "I will come back" in his election rallies but he failed to do so. Similar thing will happen now. His statements are not worth giving importance," said the Congress leader. (ANI)

