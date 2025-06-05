New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi met with the Manipur leadership on Thursday.

The meeting was held at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi.

Also Read | OpenAI Academy India: ChatGPT Developer Launches First International Initiative To Expand Education Platform Partnering With IndiaAI Mission in Country.

Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam and KC Venugopal, General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee, were present at the meeting.

On its official handle posted on X, Congress said, "Congress President Kharge today convened a meeting with the Manipur leadership, wherein LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary (Org) KC Venugopal attended."

Also Read | Why Is Zimbabwe Killing Elephants in Save Valley Conservancy and Distributing Meat to People?.

Recently, the state has witnessed incessant rainfall that led to waterlogging at several places, prompting authorities to launch rescue operations.

Torrential rains led to a massive breach of the Imphal River's embankment at four points, causing extensive flooding in Imphal East.

Recently, nearly 25 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs met at the residence of party MLA Thongam Biswajit Singh in Imphal to push for the formation of a popular government in Manipur.

On May 28, nearly 10 MLAs, including eight from the BJP, one from the National People's Party (NPP), and one Independent MLA, met Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal to stake a claim to form a government in the state.

Ten MLAs, including eight from the BJP, one from the NPP, and one Independent MLA, met Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal, demanding the formation of a "popular" government in the ethnic violence-hit state.

President's Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13, days after BJP leader N. Biren Singh resigned as Chief Minister. Ethnic conflict broke out in the State on May 3, 2023, causing the loss of lives of hundreds of people.

The decision, exercised under Article 356 of the Constitution, means that the state's administrative functions will now be directly controlled by the President through the Governor.

The unrest in Manipur primarily involved clashes between the majority Meitei community and the minority Kuki-Zomi tribes. Tensions escalated over disputes related to economic benefits, job quotas, and land rights. The violence resulted in hundreds of fatalities and displaced approximately 60,000 individuals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)