New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday said that the Congress Party has not only chopped off the strategically and economically crucial Katchatheevu (Kachchatheevu) Island from the mainland of Bharat but also axed the territorial integrity of Bharat several times.

In a statement, VHP leader Surendra Jain has expressed confidence that in the upcoming general elections, the patriotic and nationalist people of Bharat will elect such a government at the centre, which can liberate not only the unconstitutionally 'gifted' Katchatheevu Island, its sea and air spaces but also the entire grabbed and snatched away land-sea-air spaces of Maa Bharati from the aggressors/grabbers and fulfil the resolve of our nation.

He further said in the statement that Katchatheevu Island historically had always been an integral and inalienable part of Bharat. The decision taken by Indira Gandhi to hand it over to Sri Lanka was arbitrary and unconstitutional. This was a betrayal of Bharat's sovereignty, and territorial integrity and a betrayal of the Parliament, the Tamil Nadu Assembly, and our millions of fishermen there.

"Vishva Hindu Parishad strongly condemns the then Congress governments for their grave negligence, casualness, and abandon towards the sovereignty and integrity of Bharat" he added

Jain said "On June 26, 1974, Indira Gandhi's government had given the strategically important Katchatheevu Island in the Palk Strait to Sri Lanka on a platter as if it was her personal property. From 1956 to 1974, questions were raised several times in the Parliament of Bharat about the Sri Lankan infiltrations/intrusions/encroachments and the tragedy of Bharatiya fishermen, but the then Prime Ministers gave circumlocutory, twisting and tortuous answers as if they were not concerned about Bharat's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly even passed several resolutions asking the Congress governments to rescind the illegal action, but it all fell on deaf ears."

"This arbitrary decision was utterly unconstitutional because the Hon'ble Supreme Court had clearly stated in the Berubari case (1960) that even if Bharat has to give any part to any other region under any treaty, then the Parliament being the ultimate authority, its approval must be taken and the Hon'ble Supreme Court had also acknowledged the necessity of preserving residents' rights in border areas. The court had ruled that any transfer of land that affects citizens' rights must be done with their permission. In this matter, the Parliament was not only kept in the dark but also misrepresented. Even in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, no need was felt to bring up this issue to understand and appreciate the sentiments and rights of the Tamil society," the VHP leader said in a statement

Surendra Jain further added that "Congress governments have always been insensitive towards the sovereignty and integrity of Bharat. 42,735 square kilometres area of our country's crown Kashmir was grabbed by China and 34,639 square kilometres area by Pakistan just a few days after independence. No serious effort was made by these governments to free it from the aggressors. On the illegal occupation by China, Jawahar Lal Nehru had even brazenly said: "It is a territory where not even a blade of grass grows, about 17,000 feet high. Ladakh is a useless uninhabitable land. Not a blade of grass grows there. We did not even know where it was", to which Bhai Mahavir Tyagi in Rajya Sabha while angrily pointing to his bald head had quipped "I am bald, does that mean I will abandon my head?" Nehru had shown similar insensitivity towards national interests even when China had illegally occupied Tibet," he said.

Vishva Hindu Parishad wants to know from the Congress leadership Why was there so much negligence and casualness towards Bharatiya sovereignty. Which national interests of Bharat are being served by relegating Katchatheevu? Why was the Parliament deceived? Why was this agreement not discussed in Parliament before or after it, in spite of the fact that the legal approval of the Parliament was mandatory? What did those governments do despite repeated assurances to protect the interests of the millions of fishermen of Tamil Nadu?" VHP Leader said in the statement.

Vishva Hindu Parishad finds it obvious and patent that Congress governments have always undermined national interests to serve their personal interests.

VHP is confident that in the upcoming elections, such a government will definitely come to power which can not only take back Katchatheevu but also fulfill the national resolve to take back all our snatched away territories. (ANI)

