New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): The Indian National Congress (INC) on Sunday condemned the recent Israeli airstrikes and targeted assassinations carried out on Iranian soil, calling them a "dangerous" step that could worsen tensions in the region and globally.

In a post on X, Congress MP and the party's General Secretary in-charge of Communications, Jairam Ramesh, expressed the party's position on the growing conflict between Iran and Israel.

Jairam Ramesh wrote, "The Indian National Congress unequivocally condemns Israel's recent bombings and targeted assassinations on Iranian soil, which represent a dangerous escalation with grave regional and global consequences. This attack on Iran's sovereignty and encroachment of its rights, whether through aerial strikes or covert killings, only deepens instability and sows the seeds of further conflict."

Congress affirmed its belief in diplomacy, dialogue, and international cooperation as the legitimate paths ahead.

"The Congress party firmly believes that diplomacy, dialogue, and international cooperation, and not violence, are the only legitimate and sustainable path forward. Hostilities must cease immediately. Continued military brinkmanship risks plunging an already fragile region into wider war, with catastrophic human and economic fallout," the post read.

Noting India's ties with both Iran and Israel, Congress said that it is India's moral responsibility to act as a bridge for de-escalation and peace.

The X post said, "India has long-standing civilisational ties with Iran and, in recent decades, has developed strategic relations with Israel. This unique position gives our country the moral responsibility and the diplomatic leverage to act as a bridge for de-escalation and peace."

Adding on to its call for peace between the two nations, Congress suggested that India should use diplomatic channels to promote a dialogue, as many Indian citizens live and work across West Asia.

"With lakhs of Indian citizens living and working across West Asia, peace in the region is a vital national interest apart from being a geopolitical concern. India must speak clearly, act responsibly, and use every diplomatic channel available to defuse tensions and promote a return to dialogue," the post further read.

On Saturday, this comes after Jairam Ramesh took a jibe at the government over India distancing itself from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) statement on the Israel-Iran conflict, and asked if "we have been reduced to being an abject apologist for Israel".

"What does this MEA statement really mean? It seems to suggest that Israel can attack Iran but that Iran should exercise restraint and not climb the escalatory ladder. Have we been reduced to being an abject apologist for Israel? We cannot even condemn Israel's attacks on and targeted assassinations in Iran?" Ramesh asked on X, referring to the statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Earlier on Saturday, the MEA in a statement stated India did not participate in the discussions on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) statement on recent developments between Israel and Iran.

SCO, in its statement, condemned military strikes "carried out by Israel against Iran on June 13" and expressed serious concern over the escalating tensions in the Middle East. (ANI)

