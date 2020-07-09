Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 9 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has condemned the attack on BJP leader Wasim Bari in which Bari, his father and brother were killed.

The party also called the incident as very "shameful" and "mindless".

"The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has strongly condemned the attack on BJP leader from Bandipora Wasim Bari, in which his father and brother also got killed and described the incident as very shameful and mindless," according to a release by Congress.

"The Party expressed anguish over this highly deplorable incident and demanded exemplary punishment to killers. JKPCC conveyed deepest condolences to family of BJP leader and expressed solidarity with them," it said.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, at about 8:45 pm on Wednesday, terrorists fired indiscriminately upon Bari and his family members outside their shops/residence in Muslimabad area of Bandipora. Bari along with his father Bashir Ahmad and brother Umer Bashir were killed in the attack.

"In this terror incident BJP leader identified as Wasim Bari, his father Bashir Ahmad and his brother Umer Bashir got seriously injured. All the three injured persons were shifted to hospital but unfortunately, they succumbed to their injuries," read the police release.

Security personnel of former Bandipora BJP president Wasim Bari are being detained for "negligence" under the police act, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

The police said 10 policemen were deployed for his security but none was kept along by him at the time of incident. A case is also being registered in this regard.

"Pertinently the deceased was a protected person and 10 policemen were deployed for his security but none was kept along by him at the time of incident. Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law," the release said.

"Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime besides why he was without any security at the time of incident. The men deployed for his security are being detained for negligence under police act," it said. (ANI)

