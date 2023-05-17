New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has constituted a three-member fact-finding team to ascertain the causes of widespread violence in Manipur and evaluate its extent, the party said on Wednesday.

"Hon'ble Congress President has constituted the following Fact-Finding team to visit Manipur, to ascertain the causes of widespread violence in the state and evaluate, in coordination with the AICC Incharge of Manipur, PCC President and CLP leader with immediate effect," a statement by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Announces 4% DA Hike for Government Employees.

AICC General Secretary MP Mukul Wasnik, former MP Ajoy Kumar and party MLA Sudip Roy Barman are part of the fact-finding team.

The team has been asked to submit the report to the Congress president as the earliest.

Also Read | Karnataka CM Race: Congress Leaders Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar Meet Rahul Gandhi.

Manipur Congress leader and former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh along with other party leaders had called on party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi and apprised him of the situation in the northeastern state.

Taking to Twitter, Kharge said, "A delegation of @INCManipur leaders apprised me of the tremendous difficulties which the people of Manipur had to go through during these troubling times. A team of observers are being sent shortly to ascertain the ground realities."

"The situation in Manipur remains tense and is deeply distressing. The Union Government should do everything possible to see normalcy returns to the state. Every community has a stake in ensuring peace. Let us take everyone in confidence," he added.

Meanwhile, the Centre and State government on Wednesday told Supreme Court that a status report has been filed and the situation has improved in the State. There were some issues at the state border and maintaining peace and tranquillity is important.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the apex court that the intention was to restore peace in the State. He said a total of 315 relief camps manned by district police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been established. The State government has sanctioned a contingency fund of Rs 3 crore for relief measures. Close to 46,000 people have received help so far, Mehta said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)