Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], September 11 (ANI): Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Saturday said that the Congress and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) should have supported Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt's remarks on love jihad and narcotic jihad and asked the state government to take action against those indulging in it.

"Instead of defending the Jihadist elements of society, Congress and CPI-M should have supported the bishop and asked the state government to take action against those indulging in love jihad and narcotic jihad. I am surprised that the statements of the bishop have been criticized by some of the leaders of CPI-M and Congress," Muraleedharan said.

The Union Minister added, "The philosophy of IS, that is the elimination of all non-Muslims is a well-known fact. Former Director-General of Police of Kerala had mentioned earlier that Kerala is a recruiting centre for IS activities."

Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt on Thursday alleged that young girls were largely falling prey to "love and narcotic jihad" in Kerala and said that these tactics are being used to destroy non-Muslims.

Condemning Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt's statement of "love and narcotic jihad" while addressing devotees in Pala, working President of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Friday said that the Bishop's statement will adversely affect the social fabric of the state.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt's statement that youngsters were falling prey to "love and narcotics jihad" saying that those in responsible positions should be cautious and not create religious divisions in society. (ANI)

