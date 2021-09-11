Rajkot, September 11: A 27-year-old man died by suicide in Gujarat’s Rajkot city. The man ended his life by hanging at his friend’s residence in the Shastri Nagar area on Thursday due to alleged harassment by money lenders. The deceased has been identified as Suresh Ajmera and was a resident of the Vardhman Society on Raiya Road in Rajkot. Rajasthan Shocker: Kota Man Ends Life Days After Fiancee Died by Suicide.

According to a report published in The Times of India, Ajmera went to his friend Sanjay Koli’s residence and requested him to go to Nana Mava Chokdi to collect Rs 40 lakh from a man named Hardik. However, Koli was unable to find Hardik at the spot. He then called Ajmera to inform him. However, the deceased did not pick up the call. Madhya Pradesh: 35-Year-Old Man Ends Life In Bhopal Due To Depression After Losing Job.

“When he didn’t find the person at the spot, Koli called up Ajmera, but the calls went unanswered. On returning, Koli found his house locked from inside. When he broke open the door, he saw Ajmera hanging from the ceiling fan,” reported the media house quoting a police official as saying.

A suicide was found near Ajmera’s body, in which he blamed a moneylender named Mehboob and his son for his death. In the note, Ajmera mentioned that he had taken a loan of Rs 25 Lakh from the moneylender, but inspite of returning the entire amount with interest, the duo kept him harassing. Ajmera wrote that he took the extreme step due to harassment by the moneylender and his son. The police gave started an investigation into the case.

