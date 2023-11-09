New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday announced four names in its fourth list of candidates for the assembly polls in Telangana.

The party also replaced its Patancheru candidate, fielding Katta Sreenivas Goud in place of Nilam Madhu Mudiraj.

With this, the Congress has declared 118 candidates for elections to the 119 constituencies. It has left one seat for the CPI.

Mohammad Mujeeb Ullah Sharif has been fielded from Charminar, Bathula Laxma Reddy from Miryalaguda, Ramreddy Damodar Reddy from Suryapet and Mandula Samual from Thungathurthi (SC).

Assembly elections in Telangana will be held on November 30 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

