Dimapur, Mar 24 (PTI) The Congress on Monday expressed concerns over the alleged deteriorating healthcare system in Nagaland, citing shortage of basic medical equipment and healthcare professionals.

Addressing reporters, chairperson of the Public Grievances Department, Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee, Meshenlo Kath, alleged lack of essential medical equipment in hospitals across the state, particularly CT scan machines and mammograms.

"We had urged the Naga Hospital Authority, Kohima, to restore CT scan and mammogram facilities. However, to this day, these essential services remain non-functional," he added.

The absence of CT scan facilities has forced patients to seek services in private hospitals or travel long distances for critical diagnostic tests.

"In districts like Zunheboto, there is no CT scan facility. Patients from remote areas have to travel over 150 km just to get a scan done. This is unacceptable," he added.

He further questioned why Nagaland, which attained statehood before other northeastern states, continues to lag behind in healthcare infrastructure.

"If states like Manipur and Meghalaya, which got statehood later, have better healthcare, why is Nagaland still suffering?" he asked, urging the ministry concerned to take immediate action.

Kath also raised concerns over the lack of doctors and medical staff across the state, pointing out that 57 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) operate without doctors.

It urged the government to stop taking healthcare lightly and ensure that essential medical equipment and staff are provided to hospitals across Nagaland.

"The government must act immediately to fix the healthcare system before more lives are lost due to negligence," he asserted.

