New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Moments after the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote a letter to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asking them to follow COVID protocol during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, a political row and war of words broke out.

In an apparent response to Gehlot's statement that the Central government has been "alarmed" and "feared" due to the popularity of the yatra, BJP senior leader and former Bihar minister Shanawaz Hussain said that Congress is raising questions instead of thanking the government as it is concerned about them too.

Also Read | BJP Carrying Out Yatras, Why Single Out Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress After Mansukh Mandaviya’s Letter to Rahul Gandhi Over COVID-19 Protocols.

"It is unfortunate that Congress is not desisting from doing politics while the government is concerned about them too as they are also part of the nation. The letter from the Health Minister of India is in the interest of the people of Congress too. They are also a citizen of this country and the risk of Covid-19 is increasing especially in China USA," Hussain said while talking to ANI.

Mandaviya on Tuesday wrote a letter to Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot asking to follow the COVID-19 guidelines strictly during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Also Read | Government Job Data: More Than 3.77 Lakh Candidates Selected for Govt Jobs by UPSC, SSC and RRBs in Last Five Years, Says Centre.

"Follow the COVID guidelines strictly during Bharat Jodo Yatra which is going on in Rajasthan. Use of masks-sanitiser should be implemented. Only vaccinated people should participate," the Health Minister said in the letter written on Tuesday.

Mandaviya has also requested to postpone the foot march if the following protocol is not possible.

"If following COVID protocol is not possible then the Bharat Jodo Yatra be postponed in the national interest, taking note of the public health emergency," the letter further stated.

Reacting to his letter, CM Gehlot said that if Mandaviya were truly concerned, the minister should have sent the letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi first because no protocols were followed during his rallies in Tripura which were held two days before.

However, Shanawaz Hussain further said that the party should be "thankful" for taking care of them.

"This was not politically motivated but was done purely as a citizen of this country. It is the duty of the government to worry about everyone," the BJP leader further said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)