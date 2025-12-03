New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack against Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for his alleged remarks on the Hindu community, saying the remarks are "intolerable."

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Trivedi accused Congress of embarking on a program for the eradication of Sanatan Dharma.

CM Revanth Reddy at the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Executive meeting at Gandhi Bhavan, drew a vivid analogy with the plurality of beliefs within Hinduism, to describe Congress' longevity.

He said, "The extent of the contempt, disdain, and hatred for Indian culture and Hinduism within the Congress party is evident, and there are two highly condemnable statements from Congress leaders that have recently come to light. The derogatory and unwelcome comments made by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy about Hindu deities are intolerable at any cost. This is the same Chief Minister who recently openly declared in the Jubilee Hills election that Congress means Muslims and Muslims mean Congress."

"Has the Congress Party embarked on a program of eradication of Sanatana Dharma, or the complete destruction of Hinduism, and instructed its Chief Ministers to launch direct attacks on Indian culture and Hinduism, including its deities?" the BJP leader added.

He also slammed Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for allegedly stopping children from greeting using a deity's name.

"A video of Sukhu is getting viral where children are greeting him with Radhe-Radhe, and he is asking, 'What is the need to say that?' One CM insults Hindu deities, and the other stops children from saying Radhe-Radhe," he said.

This comes after Reddy said just as people worship different deities based on their own preferences and life experiences, the Congress too brings together individuals of varied mindsets. "How many Gods are there in Hinduism? Three crores, they say. One person bows to Lord Venkateshwara, another to Hanuman, another wears the Ayyappa mala, and someone else follows Shiva. There are even deities to whom people offer alcohol and chicken. If we cannot have consensus even on God, how can we expect everyone to agree on one political leader?" he remarked.

His remarks invited sharp criticism from the BJP as the party members protested against the Chief Minister across the state. (ANI)

