New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): The Congress on Friday expelled Ajanta Neog, a party MLA in Assam, from its primary membership for "indulging in anti-party activities".

"Congress President has approved the proposal of expulsion Ajanta Neog, MLA, Assam from the primary membership of the party for indulging in anti-party activities with immediate effect," an AICC release said.

Neog had met Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and North-East Democratic Alliance convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier this month. There has been speculation that she may join the BJP.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Assam next year. (ANI)

