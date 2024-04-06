Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 5 (ANI): The BJP's candidate from Hyderabad, Madhavi Latha on Friday launched a scathing attack against the Congress party for the promises made to the people in manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Latha pointed out that during the 2023 assembly elections, the Congress party had also released a manifesto, but they failed to fulfill the promises they made.

Also Read | Rattandeep Singh Shot Dead in Punjab: Former Terrorist Gunned Down by Unidentified Gunmen in Balachaur (Watch Video).

"During the 2023 assembly elections, they also released a manifesto. They could not fulfil those promises. They tried to fulfill one or two promises... If the homework is pending...people will not trust them," she told ANI.

The Congress party released its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in Delhi on April 5. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi, and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi were also present at the event.

Also Read | Raghu Rama Krishna Raju Quits YSRCP: Narsapuram MP Joins TDP Ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024 (Watch Video).

The party's election manifesto focuses on 'Paanch Nyay' or five pillars of justice; 50 per cent reservation for women in govt jobs, Student/Education loans to be written off, Mobile phones for all students from class IX to XII, Repeal of Agnipath scheme, Restore statehood to Jammu KashmiR, Restore status quo ante with China, 50 pc cap on reservation of SC, STs, OBCs to be removed, Promises sports scholarships of Rs 10,000/month, Legal guarantee for MSP, GST regime to be amended, GDP to be doubled in the next ten years, Press Council to be empowered to curb fake, paid news and Anti Defection law to be strengthened.

It also talked about 'Yuva Nyay', 'Naari Nyay', 'Kisaan Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Hissedari Nyay' as well as the guarantees made by it to the people as part of its poll promises for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The party in its manifesto also says that the party will conduct a nationwide Socio-Economic and Caste Census to enumerate the castes and sub-castes and their socio-economic conditions and it will pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SC, ST and OBC.

Voting across all 17 seats in Telangana will be conducted in a single phase on May 13.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BRS won nine of 17 seats, while the BJP and Congress bagged four and three seats, respectively. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)