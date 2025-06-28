New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling for his "attention" over the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the 'Assistance to Entrepreneur for Establishment of Commercial Dairy Farming (2022-23)' scheme in Assam, alleging that the ministers in the state cabinet were benefiting from it at the expense of genuine dairy farmers, thereby undermining the principles of "fairness and transparency".

In his letter, the Congress MP alleged the inclusion of family members and associates of state ministers and MLAs as beneficiaries, while experienced dairy farmers, particularly from districts like Bongaigaon, have been reportedly excluded despite meeting eligibility criteria.

"I am writing to bring to your attention serious concerns regarding the implementation of the government supported scheme, 'Assistance to Entrepreneur for Establishment of Commercial Dairy Farming (2022-23)', in the state of Assam. This scheme receives substantial financial support from the Government of Assam. Each unit is eligible for up to Rs 50 lakh in subsidy. The objective is to promote genuine entrepreneurship in the dairy sector and strengthen milk production across the region. However, multiple reports and official documentation point to irregularities in the selection of beneficiaries," the letter read.

"Several recipients of the scheme's benefits appear to be family members or associates of Ministers and MLAs in the state government, while long-standing dairy farmers, particularly in districts like Bongaigaon, have reportedly been overlooked despite having applied multiple times and fulfilling the eligibility requirements," it added, highlighting a perceived bias in the selection process.

The Congress leader further criticised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for "justifying" the inclusion of ministers' family members, describing it as an "open endorsement of political favouritism" that fuels public outrage and undermines constitutional values.

"Equally alarming is the response from the Chief Minister of Assam, who chose to justify the inclusion of ministers' family members in the list of dairy scheme beneficiaries. This open endorsement of political favouritism has fuelled public outrage for undermining the constitutional values of equality and justice. It also reflects a serious breach of the oath of office, which obliges public representatives to act impartially and in the public interest, casting doubt on the state government's adherence to ethical governance and the rule of law," it further stated.

Gogoi also pointed to the Gorukhuti agricultural project, funded with over Rs 5.5 crore in public money, alleging that high-yield Gir cows procured from Gujarat were allocated to elected representatives, including the firms owned by the wives of several ministers and MLAs.

"Official records indicate that these were allocated to several elected representatives, including the firm owned by the wife of Jayanta Malla Baruah (Cabinet Minister & MLA, Nalbari), Bhupen Pegu (MLA, Jonai), Utpal Borah (MLA, Gohpur), Diganta Kalita (MLA, Kamalpur), and Dilip Saikia (Member of Parliament). The diversion of resources and livestock under a project supported by over Rs 5.5 crore in public funds compromises the very objective of Government programs designed to promote inclusive development," Gogoi noted.

The letter calls for a review and an enquiry into the matter, urging the Prime Minister to ensure justice and restore public trust.

"Sir, these actions go against the very principles of transparency, accountability, and equitable access. If politically-connected individuals are allowed to siphon off benefits meant for the poor, we risk alienating the very people these schemes are meant to uplift. In the interest of justice and public trust, I urge your office to instruct the government to initiate an enquiry into the matter at the earliest," Gogoi concluded. (ANI)

