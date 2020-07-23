Jaipur, Jul 23 (PTI) Amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, the BJP's state unit president Satish Poonia alleged that the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government has caused "chaos and instability" in the state.

"They (Congress) commit sins... they put blame on the BJP. The BJP has become an institution for them to blame and mislead people," Poonia said.

Gehlot has written to Prime Minister Modi, alleging attempts to topple his government and named Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

He has accused Shekhawat, other BJP leaders and some "overambitious leaders" of his own party of being involved in the alleged attempt to bring down his government.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Poonia said, "The party whose leaders are either out on bail or in jail, are talking about democracy."

"But I think the people too have now understood that the chaos, instability in this state began under the rule of Chief Minister Gehlot and that of the Congress," the Rajasthan BJP chief alleged.

The state sunk into a political crisis when Sachin Pilot rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and was later sacked as the deputy chief minister and the president of the state unit of the Congress.

