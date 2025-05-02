New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The BJP on Friday slammed the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh for "imposing taxes" on devotees visiting Churdhar in Sirmaur district and claimed Chief Minister Sukvinder Singh Sukhu was adamant about bringing back Mughal rule in the state at the behest of his party's leadership.

The state government has allegedly imposed taxes ranging between Rs 20 and Rs 1,000 on visitors who trek to Churdhar valley, including those paying obeisance at the Shirgul Maharaj temple.

The state government's wildlife department has been collecting the taxes since April 20, locals claimed.

There was no immediate reaction from the Himachal government to the BJP's charge.

"The Sukhu government in Himachal Pradesh is adamant on 'Mughalia shashan (bringing back Mughal rule)'. It has imposed taxes on a temple once again," BJP national spokesperson Prem Shukla said, demanding that the state government roll back of the decision.

He said people visited Churdhar in large numbers to pay obeisance at the Shirgul Maharaj temple.

"Sukhu has imposed taxes on those devotees. The Congress government in the state has decided to impose taxes on horses and mules ferrying the devotees," he added.

Terming the move as "anti-Hindu", the BJP spokesperson alleged that the Sukhu government had earlier imposed taxes on 35 temples in the state.

"It imposed taxes on worship at the Chintpurni temple. The fee for performing 'havan' at the temple was tripled," he charged.

The Sukhu government has been taking such "unfortunate decisions" at the behest of the "central leadership of the anti-Hindu Congress", he alleged.

