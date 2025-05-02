New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Two men, including a Delhi University graduate, were arrested in Haryana's Panipat for allegedly robbing a businessman's employee of Rs 60 lakh at gunpoint in central Delhi's Hauz Qazi area, police said on Friday.

The robbers were identified as Amit, 34, and Ravi Gupta, 40 -- the latter being an ex-DU student and a former employee of a multinational electronics firm, police said.

According to the complaint, the trader's employee was taking out the cash-filled bag from his scooter on Monday when he was accosted by the robbers.

"The complainant stated that he had collected around Rs 60 lakh from a business associate on April 28 and was lifting the cash bag from his scooter outside his employer's residence when one of the accused held him at gunpoint and fled with the bag on a motorcycle," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M Harsha Vardhan said.

The matter was booked at Hauz Qazi Police Station and more than 100 100 CCTV cameras were scanned for footage of the robbers, who were found to have taken a route traversing Chandni Chowk, Haiderpur, Badli Mor, Dashrathpuri Metro Station, Suraj Park, and Red Fort Road, the officer said.

He said the stolen motorcycle was tracked to cities in Haryana, and Punjab's Chandigarh, Zirakpur, Panchkula, and Samalkha.

Police apprehended the two in Panipat after an about 400-km chase across these cities.

Gupta was found to have a criminal history spanning 12 cases of robbery, theft, and use of illegal arms, while Amit had two previous cases of theft cases against him, police said.

During interrogation, Gupta revealed that he had deposited Rs 5.2 lakh in his brother's bank account and purchased jewellery worth Rs 1.78 lakh for his wife with the looted money.

Police recovered Rs 29.25 lakh of stolen cash and seized the motorcycle.

Two more accused, one of them named Pankaj, who allegedly supplied the pistol, are being looked for, police said.

