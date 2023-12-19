Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 19 (PTI) The Congress Party's Kerala unit on Tuesday decided to hold a massive march to the office of the state DGP Sheikh Darvesh Sahib on December 23 as a mark of protest against the alleged attacks on Youth Congress-KSU activists over their black flag protest against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The opposition party alleged that the ruling CPI(M) workers and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's security personnel have been brutally assaulting the activists of their youth and student outfits for waving black flags.

Over 25,000 party workers, under the aegis of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, would march to the DGP office, it's general secretary T U Radhakrishnan said here.

The march would be led by KPCC Chief K Sudhakaran.

Senior party leaders including Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan, CWC members Ramesh Chennithala, Shashi Tharoor and Kodikkunnil Suresh, UDF Convenor M M Hassan and all party MLAs, MPs, DCC presidents and other office-bearers would take part in the march, he said in a statement.

As part of the protest, over five lakh Congress workers would march to 564 police stations across the state under the aegis of the party's mandalam committees on December 20.

The protest march to the DGP office would be a continuation of the police station marches by the party workers, he said.

An online meeting, chaired by KPCC Chief K Sudhakaran, took the decision to hold the mass protest march under the KPCC.

The Congress statement further alleged that "criminals" in the CPI(M), police and the security personnel were unleashing violence.

A physically-challenged Youth Congress activist and a KPCC office-bearer were also assaulted by them in the name of the black flag protest, it said.

The KPCC cannot overlook the violence that is being unleashed violating all boundaries of democratic decency, the KPCC added.

Since the beginning of the government's Nava Kerala Sadas programme last month, Kerala has been witnessing fights between KSU and DYFI activists at various places over showing black flags at vehicles of the CM and his cabinet colleagues.

The brutal thrashing of the Youth Congress activists by a security personnel of the CM in Alappuzha triggered a controversy recently.

