Chikkaballapur (Karnataka) [India], May 6 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Saturday said that the Congress shows no concern about problems in the country and is more interested in appeasement politics for votes.

The BJP chief said that Congress has no interest in the welfare of the society or the problems prevailing in the country but is only interested in vote bank politics.

"Congress is least concerned about the problems faced by the country or the welfare of the people or society. Congress is doing appeasement politics for the vote bank," Nadda said.

Speaking amidst his roadshow in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district, Nadda said that the people will teach the Congress a lesson.

"Earlier they closed the doors of Ram Lalla temple and now they are locking Bajrang Bali. People will soon make them learn a lesson", he said.

Nadda held a roadshow at Chintamani in poll-bound Karnataka's Chikkaballapura district.

Many BJP supporters joined the BJP chief's roadshow at Chinatamani. Nadda was seen waving at people and greeting them while riding on an open truck.

Earlier on the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came out hard against the Congress party and said that all the party's lies have been lost in the wave of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Addressing a public meeting in Haveri, PM Modi said, "The people of Congress who were trying to make their party's wave through lies in Karnataka, their lies are now lost in the BJP wave. Those who think Congress still has something left in Karnataka must come and see here."

He further attacked the Congress party over "appeasement politics" and "corruption".

"Congress' appeasement, and 'talaabandi' have been very well realised by each and every person. Congress means total corruption, 85 per cent commission, appeasement politics, bowing before the terrorists and working on a 'Divide and Rule' formula. The OBC and Lingayat community are very sad and angry with the abuse by senior leaders of Congress," he said.

The BJP is eyeing a second term in the state and has exuded confidence in retaining power with a full majority.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13. (ANI)

