New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Amid Congress' relentless campaign against alleged electoral malpractice, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nishikant Dubey levelled his own "vote theft" charge against the Opposition on Wednesday, claiming that the opposition party is supporting "Bangladeshi infiltrator muslim voters."

The BJP leader gave multiple alleged examples of 'Vote chori' by Congress, one them he said by 'hurriedly' calling an election after the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984. Posting about the allegations on X, he also mentioned that doubts over Rajiv Gandhi's election were raised, where it was alleged that trucks full of voters were being ferried in Amethi in the 1981 and 1984 elections.

Claiming that the former PM Indira Gandhi was still registered as a voter in 1984, and 1989, Dubey posted on X in Hindi, "Even after Indira Gandhi's death, she was a voter in 1984 and 1989. Today, Rahul Gandhi is telling the public about his own misdeeds, Congress's hand is with Bangladeshi infiltrator Muslim voters."

On October 31, 1984, former PM Indira Gandhi was assassinated, just 2 months later, on December 24, 27, and 28, general elections were held.

Questioning the "hurry" with which the Election Commission announced the polls, his post added, "October 31, 1984, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated, the flames of her pyre had not even cooled, and the Election Commission announced the Lok Sabha elections on November 13, 1984, elections in such a hurry?"

In another post, calling into question the election of Rajiv Gandhi, the BJP leader highlighted an SC order which ruled on allegations of corruption and electoral malpractice by Congress to manipulate results in the Amethi constituency.

"Understand vote rigging, Rahul Gandhi ji, this is the Supreme Court's September 1987 judgment after your father Rajiv Gandhi ji won the elections in 1981 and 1984, more than 150 booths had 100 percent voting, does this happen today? Another example of rigging: 397 trucks were deployed in Amethi to ferry people without the Election Commission's orders," Dubey mentioned in his post.

The order which was mentioned by Dubey says that the allegations of "corrupt practices" under Section 123 (5) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 were "totally lacking"

"Further there is no allegation as to when the vehicle was hired or procured, by whom, and at what place or that the said vehicle in furtherance of hiring or procuring was used for free conveyance of electors to and from polling station," the order in 1987 read.

Meanwhile, the Congress party, along with its alliance partners in INDIA bloc, are continuing their protests against alleged electoral malpractice the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar,. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, currently carrying out a 'voter adhikar yatra' in poll bound Bihar, has alleged collusion between the Election Commission and the Bharatiya Janata Party to manipulate voter rolls.

The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' began on Sunday from Sasaram. The 16-day yatra has been organised to protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar and alleged 'vote chori'.The yatra will cover more than 1,300 km across over 20 districts and conclude in Patna on September 1. (ANI)

