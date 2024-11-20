Mumbai, Nov 20 (PTI) Congress candidate Arif Naseem Khan on Wednesday complained to election officials seeking registration of an FIR against Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde for allegedly violating the poll code by leading a roadshow in Chandivali assembly seat on the polling day.

Khan is in the fray against Dilip Lande of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena from Chandivali assembly segment in Mumbai.

He submitted a letter to the returning officer through his polling agent, objecting to the "unauthorised presence" of Shinde in the constituency.

Voting for 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra was held between 7 AM and 6 PM on Wednesday.

Citing the Election Commission of India's guidelines, Khan stated that candidates or any political leaders fighting polls are prohibited from entering constituencies other than their own or 48 hours before the polling day.

Shinde is contesting from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat in Thane.

According to Khan, Shinde's act of leading a road show with Dilip Lande in the afternoon was aimed at swaying voters given multiple polling stations are located along the roadshow route.

"I request you to direct the Saki Naka Police to register an FIR against CM Shinde and Lande for unauthorised entry and violation of the poll code," the letter stated.

