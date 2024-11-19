New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Congress leader Malikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other leaders paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary at the Samvidhan Sadhan on Tuesday.

Born on November 19, 1917, to India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Kamala Nehru, she served as the first and only woman prime minister from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.

Also Read | Tata Prime 4400.S AMT Truck Launched in Saudi Arabia With Several Smart Features; Check Specifications, Features and Other Details.

She was the second longest-serving Prime Minister after Nehru and was well-known for path-breaking economic and social reforms, including the nationalisation of banks. She also abolished the privy purses of the erstwhile princely states.

Indira Gandhi, who was hailed as one of the tallest world leaders, was assassinated by her own Sikh bodyguards at her residence on Akbar Road on October 31, 1984.

Also Read | Wayanad Road Accident: 27 Passengers Injured As Bus Carrying Sabrimala Devotees From Karnataka Overturns in Kerala.

This came after Operation Bluestar was executed at Amritsar's Golden Temple, wherein Gandhi ordered the Indian Army to confront Sikh separatists who had taken shelter at the holy shrine.

Earlier today, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid tribute to the former PM and penned down a post on social media X.

In her post, Vadra wrote how her grandmother started the election campaigns in Maharashtra and was a firm believer of the tribal culture being the best and unique.

"My grandmother Smt. Indira Gandhi always started her election campaign from Nandurbar in Maharashtra. She believed that the culture of the tribal society is the best and unique because it respects and protects nature. When she became the Prime Minister, she empowered the tribal society by making many important laws for them. She strengthened the tribals, Dalits, backward and poor the most with her policies.Today, the Congress party is carrying forward the ideas of Indira Gandhi by demanding caste-based census and increasing the reservation limit for SC/ST/OBC from 50%.Dadi Ji! Your lessons of service and values will always remain with us," Vadra's post read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)