New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Senior Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday extended greetings on the occasion of the Ram Navami to the nation.

Ram Navami is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama.

Earlier this week, Partap Singh Bajwa was appointed as leader of the party in the legislative assembly.

On this auspicious day, young girls are offered gifts and Prasad (sweet). (ANI)

