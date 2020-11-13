New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday condoled the death of Assam journalist Parag Bhuyan.

Bhuyan, who was a journalist of a local television channel, died on Thursday after being hit by a vehicle near his home in Assam's Tinsukia district and his employers have alleged that he was killed for exposing corruption and illegal activities in his area.

Also Read | Amit Shah Likely to Visit Manipur to Discuss Politically Significant Naga Issue.

"Assam journalist Parag Bhuiyan, who exposed the corruption of BJP leaders, was killed under suspicious circumstances. My condolences to his family," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"In BJP-ruled states of Assam, Madhya Pradesh or UP, those practicing true journalism are being strangled and those indulging in dramatics are getting protection," he said.

Also Read | Odisha Horror: 5-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped and Stoned to Death in Dhenkanal District.

The Assam government has ordered a CID probe into the journalist's death.

Meanwhile, the Congress refrained from a comment on former US president Barack Obama's observations about Rahul Gandhi, saying they do not comment on an "individual's views in a book".

"May I humbly remind certain overzealous friends of the media running a sponsored agenda that we don't comment on individual's views in a book. In the past, a leader has been called 'psychopath' and 'master divider' by people and agencies. We didn't acknowledge such comments," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)