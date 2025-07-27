New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended greetings to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on the 87th Raising Day.

"Warm greetings and heartfelt gratitude to all CRPF personnel on Raising Day. The CRPF has stood tall against every challenge with dignity, discipline, and an unshakable sense of duty. We salute your sacrifice, your service, and the indomitable spirit that inspires every Indian. Jai Hind," Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also saluted the brave men and women of the CRPF.

"Saluting the brave men and women of the CRPF on their Raising Day! Your courage, sacrifice, and commitment to keeping India safe inspire us all. Jai Hind," the post read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on the occasion of the 87th Raising Day.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Raising Day wishes to all CRPF personnel.

This force has played a vital role in our security apparatus, especially in challenging aspects relating to internal security. CRPF personnel have made a mark for their duty, courage and steadfast commitment in the most testing of situations. Their contribution in overcoming humanitarian challenges is also commendable."The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) stands as a premier central police force of the Union of India, entrusted with the critical task of maintaining internal security.

Initially established as the Crown Representatives Police on July 27, 1939, in response to escalating political turmoil and unrest within the princely states, the CRPF has evolved into one of the oldest and most distinguished central paramilitary forces in the country.

The force's creation was notably influenced by the Madras Resolution of the All-India Congress Committee in 1936, which underscored the need for a robust internal security apparatus. (ANI)

