New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Congress leader Sachin Pilot paid homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 34th death anniversary at Vir Bhumi in Delhi on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Pilot called Rajiv Gandhi a visionary leader who took India to new heights.

"I pay my heartfelt tribute to former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji on his 'Balidan Diwas'. Rajiv Gandhi was a visionary leader who gave direction to the country by providing a progressive outlook through his leadership and modern thinking. His decisions took India to new heights," Pilot wrote on X.

"His contribution is an inspiration to us and his memory will always live in our hearts," he added.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to Rajiv Gandhi at Veer Bhumi, Delhi.

In a post on X, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called the former PM "a great son of India" and highlighted the key decisions taken under his leadership, such as lowering the voting age to 18, strengthening Panchayati Raj, and spearheading the Telecom and IT revolution.

"Rajiv Gandhi -- a great son of India, inspired hope among millions of Indians. His visionary and courageous interventions were instrumental in preparing India for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st Century. These include lowering the voting age to 18, strengthening Panchayati Raj, spearheading the Telecom and IT revolution, implementing a computerisation program, securing sustained peace accords, launching a universal immunisation program, and introducing a new education policy focused on inclusive learning," he said.

Congress, on its X account, posted a quote from Rajiv Gandhi in Hindi, where he talked about the role of education in creating a more egalitarian society.

Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became India's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40 when he assumed office in October 1984.

He served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989. Born on August 20, in 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.

Under his government, India has seen the start of the modernisation process in its economy, as he promoted technology, telecommunications, and education reforms.

Rajiv Gandhi played a pivotal role in modernising the country's technological infrastructure. His vision helped lay the foundation for India's IT boom in the 1990s and beyond. His government's Computer and IT Policy reduced import duties on computers and software to promote IT growth. His government's policies helped the foundation of the National Association of Software and Service Companies in 1988, boosting India's software industry. His government also encouraged computer education in schools and universities. (ANI)

