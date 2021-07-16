Hyderabad, (Telangana) [India], July 16 (ANI): A day after a video of TRS-led Telangana cabinet Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Gangula Kamalakar allegedly consuming banned tobacco product (gutka) came to light, Congress national spokesperson Dasoju Sravan demanded their ouster from the cabinet.

Sravan also demanded the suspension of Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao from the cabinet, referring to his alleged sexually abusive comments against a female Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) officer.

"It is extremely atrocious that Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Gangula Kamalakar have consumed banned tobacco product 'gutka' in the public. What's more disgusting is, these two politicians have consumed gutka in the presence of Srinivas Goud, who is the Minister of Prohibition, Excise and Youth Services," said Sravan.

"What message are these irresponsible Ministers giving to the youth of Telangana, with their immoral acts? CM KCR should immediately crackdown on these Ministers and suspend them from the cabinet if he has even slightest regard towards the sanctity and decorum of the Telangana cabinet," demanded Sravan, expressing anguish over the deteriorating standards in public life under TRS rule.

Referring to the alleged sexually abusive comments made by Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao against a female MPDO officer last week, Sravan also demanded his ouster from the cabinet.

"If Errabelli Dayakar Rao is making such crass remarks against a Group-I officer, I wonder how does he speak to other women without power?" questioned Sravan.

Sharing a video of the same, Sravan had in a tweet said, "Condemn Obnoxious, Shameless, Brutal & Criminal Comments of #ErrabelliDayakarRao @DayakarRao2019 Against Woman Officer and must be booked under IPC 354A & 509 & be removed 4M Cabinet @TelanganaCMO Pl punish this idiotic Minister of #Telangana @TelanganaDGP""Punish @DayakarRao2019 under IPC 354A, 509 4his brazen comments amounting to sexual harassment against a Woman Officer," he had said in another tweet.

The Congress spokesperson added that the ministers should not just be removed from the cabinet but should also be booked by the Telangana police under relevant sections.

He said that Telangana has now become "a hub of drug mafia".

"In the old city and several other parts of greater Hyderabad area. If ministers are left scot-free when they are violating NDPS Act consuming gutka, what message it will send to youth," he added. (ANI)

