New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday condoled the loss of life, the injuries and the loss of homes caused by the cloudburst in Uttarkashi, and urged the centre and state governments to expedite their relief efforts and deploy additional National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) if needed.

"The devastation caused by the cloudburst in Dharali (Uttarkashi) of Uttarakhand is extremely heartbreaking. Many people have lost their lives, and many others are missing. Homes have been completely destroyed. I express my deepest condolences to those affected by this horrific tragedy and pray for the safe return of those who are missing," Kharge posted on X.

Also Read | Donald Trump Threatens to Raise Tariffs on India 'Substantially' in Next 24 Hours, Accuses It of Buying Massive Amounts of Russian Oil and Selling It for Big Profits.

"I appeal to the government and administration to expedite relief and rescue operations and, if needed, deploy additional NDRF teams for assistance," he added.

Meanwhile, party leader Rahul Gandhi also condoled the loss of life and the destruction due to the cloudburst, while also appealing to party workers to cooperate with the administration in extending assistance to those in need.

Also Read | Double Scam in Bengaluru: Businessman Duped of INR 1.5 Crore While Investing in Solar Energy, Loses INR 12.5 Lakh Again To Fake Legal Firm in Karnataka; 1 Arrested.

"The news of many deaths and several others missing due to the severe devastation caused by a cloudburst in Dharali, Uttarakhand, is extremely sad and concerning. I express my deepest condolences to the affected families and hope for the swift recovery of those who are missing," Gandhi posted on X in Hindi.

"I appeal to the administration to expedite relief and rescue operations. I request Congress leaders and workers to cooperate with the administration in relief efforts and provide all possible assistance to those in need," he added.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and directed the deployment of Indo-Tibetian Border Police (ITBP), NDRF. Meanwhile, ITBP told ANI that its 16-member team has arrived at the cloudburst site in Uttarkashi to assist in rescue operations, and another team of its 12th Battalion has also been rushed from Matli in Uttarakhand.

NDRF told ANI that its three teams-- one each from Manera, Batkot and Dehradun-- have been dispatched to the cloudburst site in Uttarkashi. "Further, two teams are in readiness at Shashtradhar airstrip for airlift."

Official figures on the loss of life are awaited; however, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister RK Sudhanshu has said that there is a possibility and that action will be taken after an assessment is done of the area.

"The District Magistrate and SP have both left for the spot. There is a possibility of loss of life and property. We have sent SDRF as well as NDRF, and we are doing an assessment first, and as soon as we come to know the level of damage, action will be taken accordingly," Sudhanshu told ANI.

A second cloudburst has also hit Sukhi top area near Dharali, however, authorities have not confirmed whether any loss of life or property has occurred as of yet. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)