New Delhi, April 8: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for equating the Congress manifesto with 'Muslim League ideology', saying the manifesto reflects the hopes and aspirations of 140 crore people of India. The Congress chief alleged that "Modi-Shah's political and ideological ancestors supported the British and Muslim League against the Indians in the freedom struggle".

In a series of long posts on X, he said, "Even today, they are invoking the Muslim League against the 'Congress Nyay Patra' guided and shaped according to the aspirations, needs and demands of common Indians". "Modi-Shah's ideological ancestors opposed Mahatma Gandhi's call for "Quit India" in 1942, which was the movement chaired by Maulana Azad," Kharge said. Congress Manifesto for Lok Sabha Election Smacks of Appeasement, Reads Like Poll Document of Muslim League, Says PM Narendra Modi in Bihar (Watch Video)

Everyone knows how Prasad Mukherjee formed his governments in Bengal, Sindh and NWFP in the 1940s in coalition with the Muslim League, he added. His post added: "Did Shyama Prasad Mukherjee not write to the then British Governor about how the Quit India movement of 1942 can be "combated" and how the Congress should be suppressed? And for this, he said that "Indians have to trust the British"?

"Modi-Shah and their Nominated President are today spreading falsehood about the Congress Manifesto," Kharge alleged. The Congress chief claimed, "There is a stink of RSS in Modi ji's speeches, BJP's electoral graph is plunging day by day, therefore the RSS has started remembering its best friend-the Muslim League !" "There is only one truth - The Congress's Nyay Patra reflects the hopes and aspirations of 140 crore people of India. Their combined strength will put an end to Modi ji's 10 years of INJUSTICE !", he said.

PM Modi said that the Congress manifesto 'completely bears the imprint of the Muslim League' and the remaining part is dominated by the 'Leftists'. "You would have seen, the way Congress released its manifesto yesterday, it proved that today's Congress is cut off from the aspirations and expectations of today's India. The manifesto released by Congress reflects the same thinking that was prevalent in the Muslim League during the freedom struggle. The Congress manifesto completely bears the imprint of the Muslim League and the little remaining part, it is dominated by the Leftists. Congress is not visible in this," PM Modi said. Congress Hits Back at PM Narendra Modi Over His Remark on Manifesto, Says ‘He Doesn’t Know History, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Himself Was Part of Government With Muslim League’

Congress manifesto was released at the party headquarters by party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on Friday, April 5. Congress made a slew of promises in its manifesto including a legal guarantee for MSP, 50 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, repealing Agnipath scheme, doubling GDP in the next ten years, strengthening anti-defection law, restoring status quo ante with China, mobile phones for students from class IX to XII and amending the GST regime.

