Ranchi, Jun 16 (PTI) Jharkhand Congress workers on Thursday marched to Raj Bhavan to protest against the grilling of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald money laundering case.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Man Arrested for Posting Private Photos of Ex-Girlfriend on Social Media After She Ends Relationship With Him.

The party workers congregated at Bapu Vatika in Ranchi's Morabadi area before proceeding to Raj Bhawan and later held a public meeting.

Also Read | RBI Lifts Business Restrictions Imposed on Mastercard.

State Congress president Rajesh Thakur told the gathering, "The only work left with the Modi government at the Centre is to tarnish the reputation of the opposition and harass them ... The central agencies are being misused by the Centre only to hide its failure".

Senior Congress leader and cabinet minister in ruling JMM-Congress government in Jharkhand, Alamgir Alam said the case had been closed in 2015 but was reopened to harass the opposition.

"The people of the country are seeing how central agencies like ED, income tax department and the CBI are being misused. They are sad but are unable to speak out of fear,” he added.

Gandhi was interrogated for the third consecutive day on Thursday in the case. He has clocked over 24 hours in multiple question and answer sessions over the last two days at the ED office.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)