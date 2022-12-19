Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 19 (ANI): The governor of Himachal Pradesh, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath as protem speaker to Congress legislator Chander Kumar.

The Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu could not attend the oath ceremony held in Shimla on Monday evening. The newly elected protem speaker, Chander Kumar said that he would fulfil the responsibility temporarily given to him.

"The governor has administered the oath as a protem speaker to me. After this, we shall decide on our second programme which will start soon. The deputy CM, officers and MLAs participated today. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was also supposed to come, but he could not come due to Covid infection. We have cancelled the oath ceremony of the legislators," he said.

"No decision has been taken so far for the second date. After this if another job is given I will fulfil the same with devotion," Kumar added.

He said that another date for the commencement of the Assembly session will be decided.

"As MLAs wanted to go to Bharat Jodo yatra, we decided to go to Bharat Jodo Yatra and we all participated in Rajasthan at Dausa. Most of our MLAs are unwell. We are looking forward to another date for the Assembly session. As far as the expansion of cabinet is concerned it is the prerogative of the Chief Minister, " the newly elected protem speaker Chander Kumar said.

The senior Congress leader and legislator Harshvardhan Chauhan gave details of the health situation of the Chief Minister.

"The health of the CM is better and there was some throat issue, he had to test for COVID as he was scheduled to meet PM. He was tested positive for COVID. He is in isolation and he is making decisions and doing official work. The first session of the assembly will not be conducted without him. It is a prerogative of the Chief Minister to expand the cabinet," Chauhan said. (ANI)

