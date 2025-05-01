Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 1 (ANI): Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday mourned the demise of former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Girija Vyas.

In a post on X, Gehlot asserted that Vyas had made a great contribution to education, politics, and social service.

Also Read | Noida: Ex-Domestic Help Conspires With Driver, Steals Over INR 1 Crore in Cash and Jewellery From Businessman’s House, Both Accused Arrested.

"The demise of former Union Minister and former Congress State President Dr Girija Vyas is an irreparable loss for all of us. Dr Girija Vyas has made a great contribution to the field of education, politics, and social service. His untimely demise in such an accident is a big shock for all of us. I pray to God to grant his soul a place at his feet," Ashok Gehlot said.

Congress leader Pawan Khera also posted on X and expressed condolences for the demise of a former senior Congress leader.

Also Read | Amit Shah Vows To Avenge Pahalgam Terror Attack, Says 'Won't Spare a Single Terrorist'.

"Shocked at the news of the sad demise of Congress leader @DrGirijaVyas. I have fond memories of working in her elections as a young Congress activist. Her poetry and her politics will always be remembered for their old-world charm. Travel well Girija ji," Khera said.

Assam Congress called Vyas "a champion of women's rights, and a voice of wisdom".

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dr Girija Vyas, a stalwart of the Congress Party, a champion of women's rights, and a voice of wisdom. Assam Congress offers heartfelt condolences. May her soul rest in peace," the Assam Congress posted on X.

According to reports, Vyas recently suffered severe burns in a fire while performing the aarti at her home in Udaipur.

Girija Vyas, a seasoned Congress party leader, has held prominent roles in both state and central governments. She has served as the state president of Congress in Rajasthan and chaired the National Women's Commission.

Throughout her political career, Vyas has held several key positions within Congress. In 1991, she made her way to Parliament by securing a victory from the Udaipur Lok Sabha constituency. She also served as a union minister for the government led by Narasimha Rao.

Girija Vyas was a member of the 15th Lok Sabha from Rajasthan's Chittorgarh constituency. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)