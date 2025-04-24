Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 24 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack on the Congress party and said that one of its MPs from Assam, who is also a member of the parliamentary board, spent 15 days in Islamabad without informing the Assam or the Indian government.

Assam CM was briefing the reporters in Guwahati on Thursday.

Sarma stated that he is not taking anyone's name but that the said MP went to Pakistan through the Attari border and the matter is under investigation by the Special Investigation Team.

Assam Chief Minister also expressed his concern over Bangladesh and the country's recent "hobnobbing" with Pakistan. He stated that the security agencies have been asked to stay on alert.

"We are also concerned about Bangladesh and recent hobnobbing between Bangladesh and Pakistan, so we have alerted our security agencies to keep a watch on whatever is going on across the border and also remain vigilant...", Sarma said.

The Assam CM told reporters, "An important functionary of the Congress Parliamentary Party, who is an MP from Assam, spent 15 days in Islamabad without informing the Assam government or the Government of India. He went to Pakistan through the Attari border. I am not taking anyone's name, but this matter is under investigation by the SIT",

Furthermore, he stated that in the investigation, it was found that the wife of the MP used to get a salary from Pakistan for three years while she was working in Delhi. Sarma revealed that the Assam government will discuss the matter with the Congress MP in June or July.

"We have found some important evidence that the MP's wife used to get salary from Pakistan for three years. She was working in Delhi, but her salary used to come from Pakistan... In the month of June-July, we are going to discuss this matter with the MP. The SIT of Assam Police will meet the MP and his family to know their side and then submit the report before September. But it is true that he spent 15 days in Islamabad without informing the Government of India and the Government of Assam...", Sarma said.

The Assam CM announced that as a mark of solidarity towards the victims of Pahalgam terror attack, the state government will extend an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased who belong to the state. He stated that violence was once part of Assam's history and our people stand shoulder to shoulder with the families.

(ANI)

