New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Congress MP Gaurav has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi citing the need for an inquiry into the financial irregularities at Assam Cooperative Apex Bank.

Gogoi stated that an inquiry is needed into the matter because the State government is busy arresting people and is intimidating the Assamese media.

Also Read | Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Cheiraoba, Cheti Chand 2025 Wishes: Rahul Gandhi Sends Warm Wishes for Peace, Prosperity on Navratri and Other Festivals.

Gaurav Gogoi shared a post on his official 'X' handle and informed about the development. "I have written a letter to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji about the need for an inquiry into the financial irregularities at Assam Cooperative Apex Bank because the state government is busy arresting and intimidating the Assamese media", Gogoi's 'X' post read.

Yesterday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack on the opposition and stated that the NDA government in the state has shed "baggage of corruption", chaos, and "criminal appeasement".

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 30, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a campaign rally in Boko for the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) elections.

"Under NDA's stewardship, Assam has shed the baggage of corruption, chaos, and criminal appeasement. The opposition thrives on deception and division, while the NDA builds, protects, and empowers. The Rabha people will no longer be silenced by vested interests who thrive on underdevelopment. This election is about reclaiming our destiny--with NDA leading from the front," Sarma said.

"With an indomitable track record of zero-tolerance against corruption, uncompromising indigenous empowerment, and a transformative governance model, the mandate is crystal clear--Rabha Hasong's future belongs with NDA," he added.

BJP Assam President Dilip Saikia, alongside Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, led a massive campaign blitz in Boko and Dudhnoi, rallying support for the NDA and the Rabha Hasong Joint Struggle Committee candidates.

"The Congress and its ilk have thrived on betrayal and tokenism, treating the indigenous communities as mere vote banks. Those days are over. The people of Rabha Hasong deserve leaders who work, not puppets who pander. NDA has set an unassailable benchmark in governance--be it infrastructure, education, health, or the protection of cultural identity. This election is a battle between resurgence and regression, between dynamic leadership and the relics of misrule," Saikia said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)