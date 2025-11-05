New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has expressed deep shock over the alleged sexual assault of a young woman in Coimbatore and urged the Tamil Nadu government to take stringent action to ensure public safety and restore people's confidence.

In a post on X, Chidambaram urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to launch a comprehensive statewide show of force operation and round up "all suspected rowdy elements and known desperadoes," adding that such action would give confidence to the common citizen.

"The gruesome sexual assault on a young woman in Coimbatore has shocked me greatly. As a father of a daughter of a similar age, this incident worries me about the state of affairs of our society. While the alleged perpetrators have been apprehended, more needs to be done. Regular killings for hire are also on the rise. I urge the @CMOTamilnadu @mkstalin & the @tnpoliceoffl to mount a comprehensive statewide show of force operation & round up all suspected rowdy elements & know desperadoes, only this will give confidence to the common citizen," the Congress MP posted on X.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday night when the victim and her friend were attacked by the three men near the Coimbatore International Airport. The men allegedly kidnapped the student, sexually assaulted her, and later abandoned her. The victim's friend regained consciousness and alerted the authorities, which led to a rescue operation.

According to police, the three arrived in a vehicle and attacked her friend while the couple were in the area on Sunday night. Following the attack, the men allegedly threatened and kidnapped her.

The Coimbatore Police has arrested three men accused of gang-raping the 20-year-old college student in a suburb of the city, city Commissioner Saravana Sundar confirmed on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Guna, Karuppasamy, and Karthik alias Kaleeswaran, were shot in the leg during an encounter while trying to escape. They were subsequently taken to the Coimbatore government hospital for treatment.

According to the police, a head constable was also injured in the encounter.

Earlier on Tuesday, AIADMK women's wing held a protest in Coimbatore over an alleged rape incident, demanding justice for the victim and accountability from the DMK Government. (ANI)

