New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Congress MP Manish Tewari submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, calling for a discussion on the revocation of student visas of Indian nationals by US authorities.

In his adjournment motion notice, Tewari has called for the suspension of Zero Hour, Question Hour, and other scheduled business of the day to discuss the issue, which he describes as a matter of "urgent public importance."

"I hereby give notice of my intention to seek leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the House to discuss a matter of urgent public importance, that this House suspend Zero Hour, the relevant rules concerning Question Hour, and other scheduled business of the day to deliberate on the revocation of student visas issued to Indian students in the USA," read the notice from Tewari.

In his notice, Tewari said that a significant number of Indian students in the United States have had their visas revoked, affecting not only students but also their families, who have invested in their education.

"Recent reports indicate that a significant number of Indian students have had their visas revoked by US authorities. This development has caused considerable distress, not only for the students whose academic aspirations stand jeopardised but also for their families, who have made substantial financial investments, often through educational loans, to support their education in the United States," the notice read.

"Instances of abrupt visa cancellations have reportedly resulted in threats of deportation, raising serious concerns regarding the treatment of Indian students abroad. The absence of clear reasons for these revocations and the lack of a transparent grievance redressal mechanism have only heightened the uncertainty and anxiety among affected students and their families," it said.

In his notice, Tewari emphasised that the revocation of student visas has far-reaching consequences, not only for the students but also for India's educational and diplomatic interests.

He urged the government to ensure that the rights and interests of Indian students abroad are protected and that this issue be brought up for discussion in the House as soon as possible.

"Given the profound implications for the future of Indian students and the significant financial and emotional hardship faced by their families, I urge the Government to initiate immediate diplomatic engagement with US authorities to seek clarification on this matter. I also request that the House take up this issue for urgent discussion by suspending Zero Hour, Question Hour, and other scheduled business of the day to ensure that the rights and interests of Indian students studying overseas are effectively safeguarded," Tewari said in the notice.

