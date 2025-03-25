New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Congress MP Manish Tewari has submitted an Adjournment Motion in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, seeking to suspend the regular business of the House to discuss urgent concerns regarding alleged aberrations in the higher judiciary.

In his notice, Tewari emphasized the importance of addressing the matter of national significance. He pointed out that the executive, legislature, judiciary, and a free press are the four pillars supporting India's democracy. The alleged aberrations in the judiciary, according to Tewari, have raised concerns within the legal community and among citizens across the country.

"The recent reports of alleged aberrations in the judiciary have disturbed the legal fraternity and other citizens across the country. Parliament, being the supreme legislative body that exercises oversight on both the executive and even an independent judiciary, must rise to the occasion," Tewari stated in his motion.

The Congress MP called on the government to provide a comprehensive statement on the floor of the House regarding the incidents in question, as they have raised concerns about the integrity, impartiality, and fairness of the judicial system.

Tewari sought the permission of the Chair to raise this matter urgently, highlighting its importance in ensuring the continued trust and confidence of the public in India's judicial processes.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Monday witnessed adjournments as treasury benches sought to corner Congress over purported remarks of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar relating to the Constitution with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Union Health Minister JP Nadda leading the BJP's attack.

The Congress hit back and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh submitted a breach of privilege notice against Rijiju in Rajya Sabha.

Ruckus had erupted in Rajya Sabha on Monday over Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's remarks with BJP leaders alleging that he had talked of "changing the Constitution". (ANI)

