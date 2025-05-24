New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Congress MP Manish Tewari arrived at the Delhi Airport on Saturday as part of an all-party delegation led by NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule. The delegation will visit Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa as part of India's Operation Sindoor global outreach.

Speaking at the airport, Tewari said, "Operation Sindoor will put India's position in front of the world and expose Pakistan, which follows the path of terrorism and propaganda. Look at the last 45 years--Pakistan has been encouraging terrorism against India. Pakistan's complete support of terrorism is a crime in its own country, where terrorists are trained, armed, and sent across the border to spread terror in India."

He added, "To expose the face of Pakistan and clear its veil, we are going to different countries, and all our efforts will be towards this."

Other members of the delegation include Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP), Vikramjeet Singh Sahney (AAP), Anurag Singh Thakur (BJP), Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu (TDP), Anand Sharma (Congress), V. Muraleedharan (BJP), and Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin.

The delegation aims to engage with international stakeholders to highlight India's stand on counterterrorism amid ongoing efforts under Operation Sindoor.

Leading the group, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule emphasised that all participating members will be speaking "as responsible Indians" while visiting various world capitals, underlining the significant responsibility entrusted to the MPs during this global outreach.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Sule said the remaining delegations would depart on Saturday, May 24, following a scheduled briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"We will discuss only after the MEA briefs us. This is a huge responsibility. Whatever we say during our outreach, we will say it as responsible Indians," Sule said.

Talking about the MEA briefing of the remaining 4 delegations, she added, "Briefing of the remaining four groups has been scheduled for tomorrow, and we will leave for our visit the day after tomorrow."

Meanwhile, Supriya Sule will lead the group on visits to Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa. The delegation includes BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Anurag Singh Thakur, and V. Muraleedharan; Congress' Manish Tewari and Anand Sharma; TDP's Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu; AAP's Vikramjeet Singh Sahney; and former UN ambassador Syed Akbaruddin.

This all-party delegation aims to project India's national consensus and firm stance on combating terrorism in all its forms. They will carry India's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism to the global community during their outreach.

A total of 7 groups consisting of 8-9 members from various political parties have been selected by India to represent its stance of zero tolerance against terror and brief the representatives of other countries on Operation Sindoor.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the operation, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan. On May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between the countries was announced. (ANI)

