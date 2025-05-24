Hyderabad, May 24: A 28-year-old woman from Mothey village in Suryapet district in Telangana died after undergoing an abortion, allegedly prompted by an illegal sex determination scan conducted at a private residence in Nalgonda.

The deceased, identified as Anusha, was reportedly taken to the Nakirekal home of Yadagiri, who has no medical license but is accused of conducting unauthorised ultrasound scans, Deccan Chronicle reported. According to police, Yadagiri informed Anusha she was carrying a female foetus. She already had two daughters. Telangana Shocker: MBBS Student at AIIMS Bibinagar Ends Life by Jumping Into Pedda Cheruvu Lake in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District.

Woman Dies After Abortion Following Illegal Sex Determination Scan

The scan was allegedly arranged by a registered medical practitioner from Tekumatla village. Following the scan, Anusha’s family reportedly opted for an abortion. She was admitted to a private hospital in Suryapet, where she died due to excessive bleeding during the procedure.

Yadagiri, who is a repeat offender in cases involving illegal sex determination, fled the area following Anusha’s death. A case has been registered, and police have launched a manhunt to locate him. Anusha’s family has demanded strict action, alleging that Yadagiri has been operating an underground scanning facility from his residence and has conducted similar scans for other pregnant women in the region. Hyderabad Shocker: Police Arrest Suspect in Connection With Attempted Rape of Young Woman Aboard Moving Train.

On March 1, Telangana Police exposed an unlawful racket that was secretly carrying out mobile-based gender determination tests. As per reports, a case has been registered against three individuals believed to be directly involved in the illegal activity. The main accused, identified as Chari, is currently on the run.

As per a report by ETV Bharat, police investigation revealed that a lab technician named Katyayani from Allipuram, along with RMP (Registered Medical Practitioner) Chari from Ballepally and another RMP, Rachabanti Manoj from Kodumuru, were allegedly running an illegal prenatal sex determination racket.

The trio reportedly purchased a car fitted with an ultrasound scanning machine about a year ago, which they used to conduct gender determination tests in various locations, including Yellandu, Mahabubabad, Dornakal, and nearby tribal areas. If expectant mothers were unwilling to undergo the tests inside the vehicle, they were allegedly taken to private clinics operated by Chari and Manoj in Ballepalli and Kodumuru for the procedure.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2025 08:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).