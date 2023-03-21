New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Tuesday gave suspension of business notice under rule 267 to discuss the "govt's role in promoting business interests of Adani Group."

In a notice addressed to Rajya Sabha Chairman, Tiwari further said, "That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss the Government's role in promoting business interests of the Adani Group, including through inaction on serious charges of corporate fraud, political corruption, stock-market manipulation and financial mismanagement, illegal coal mine allocations, amending rules and regulations to allow bidding of six airports, etc."

Earlier, Senior Samajwadi party leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Monday said that Central Government is scared of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into the Adani issue.

While addressing a press conference, Ram Gopal Yadav said, "The Central Government is scared of JPC. They think that if JPC investigates, the nexus between Adani Group and Central Govt would get exposed and the real culprit would be found."

Yadav alleged that the Government is guilty in this matter.

The tussle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition MPs continued for the sixth day leading to the 10th adjournment of the Rajya Sabha on Monday since the second leg of the Budget Session of Parliament began.

Proceedings of the Upper House got disrupted soon after papers were laid on the table as both the treasury and Opposition benches created a ruckus on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's democracy in India remarks in London and over the Adani issue.

Minutes after the Rajya Sabha Chairman read that he has received "14 notices under Rule 267 and that nine among those have been received from the Congress", the ruckus started.

Amid the din, the Chairman adjourned the House till 2 pm. The House was further adjourned for the day.

The ruling BJP members sought an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his democracy in India remarks in London and criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders also raised objections and they also started speaking against the government demanding a probe into the Adani Group by a Joint Parliamentary Committee. (ANI)

