New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the killing of innocent tourists in the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. He called for a retaliatory action and urged that the victims be avenged. He further insisted that the security forces be given free rein.

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said, "These terrorists have given immense pain to all the citizens. This should be avenged and the security forces must be given a free hand...

Referring to the all-party meeting held earlier, he said, " Yesterday, an all-party meeting was held. Congress and the INDIA Alliance have assured the government that we are with them in the struggle against terrorism."

He also raised concerns about the security lapses. "There are also some concerns. Why was the CRPF not posted, and the response time so high?... However, in the fight against terrorism, the Opposition stands with the government...", he added.

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured.

Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

In the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari Check Post.

India has also declared the officials of the Pakistani High Commission persona non grata and ordered them to leave India within a week. The country further decided to cancel any visas provided under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and ordered Pakistan to leave the country within 48 hours.

Meanwhile, families of victims of the Pahalgam terror attack mourned the loss of their loved ones as they urged the government to take strong action against the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

The Indian Army is on a high alert, launching several search operations to neutralise the terrorists following the attack in Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 people were killed. (ANI)

