New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Member of Parliament (MP) in Rajya Sabha, from the Congress Party, Ranjeet Ranjan, has given a notice of motion to discuss the "concerns around the inclusiveness and fairness of the electoral process"

The MP from Supaul, Bihar, Ranjan, addressed her letter to the Secretary-General of the Rajya Sabha stating, "I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to move the following motion for the suspension of business listed for 11 August 2025:

That this House suspend Zero Hour and the relevant rules pertaining to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss the concerns around the inclusiveness and fairness of our electoral processes. Serious apprehensions regarding the potential disenfranchisement of marginalised sections of society, who face migration, displacement, and documentation-related vulnerabilities, need to be discussed to ensure inclusivity in democratic exercises."

Alongside Ranjan, and an All India Congress Committee in-charge for Jammu & Kashmir, Rajani Ashokrao Patil, wrote on similar lines to the Secretary-General on Sunday.

Her letter read, "That this House suspend Zero Hour and the relevant rules about Question Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss the concerns arising about the integrity, inclusiveness, and fairness of the electoral process."

The Rajya Sabha MP Rajani Patil's letter further read, "The house must deliberate on the steps necessary to uphold universal adult suffrage and protect the democratic rights of all, particularly in view of concerns that had emerged in Maharashtra during the 2024 Legislative Assembly Elections."

Meanwhile, Members of Parliament from Opposition parties in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are set to march from Makar Dwar in Parliament to the Election Commission office at Nirvachan Sadan on Monday.The march will begin at 11:30 AM and proceed via Transport Bhawan.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police said that no permission has been sought so far for the proposed march by the INDIA Bloc from Parliament to the Election Commission. (ANI)

