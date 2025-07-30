New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala moved a notice for Suspension of Business in the Upper House of the Parliament on Wednesday, seeking a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar.

Writing to the Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha, Surjewala, stated, "I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to move the following motion for the suspension of business listed for 30th July 2025."

The notice sought a suspension of the Zero Hour, Question Hour, and other business of the day, expressing concern over the SIR exercise in Bihar.

"That this House suspend Zero Hour and the relevant rules pertaining to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss the concerns arising out of the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar ahead of elections, as well as plans for a similar exercise in states such as West Bengal." Surjewala wrote.

"Such actions raise serious concerns about the exclusion of already precarious communities from the electoral rolls in the absence of adequate safeguards, transparency, and due process in their implementation," he added.

Meanwhile, members of the INDIA bloc held a protest today at Makkar Dwar inside the Parliament complex, to oppose the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The Lok Sabha List of Business for Wednesday states that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move a resolution to extend President's rule in the ethnic violence-hit state of Manipur for six months.

The President's rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13, days after N Biren Singh resigned from the Chief Minister's position.

Along with Amit Shah's motion to extend the President's rule, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, will move the 'Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024'.

Moreover, Lok Sabha MP PP Chaudhary and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will move a motion to recommend that Rajya Sabha appoint one member for the joint parliamentary committee on One Nation One Election, after the retirement of P. Wilson. (ANI)

