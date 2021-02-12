New Delhi, February 12: The Congress has given the name of party veteran Mallikarjun Kharge for the post of the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

The post will fall vacant with the upcoming retirement of MP Ghulam Nabi Azad. Mallikarjun Kharge was the leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha from 2014 to 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tearful farewell to the leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, had said, "The person who will replace Ghulam Nabi ji (as Leader of Opposition) will have difficulty matching his work because he was not only concerned about his party but also about the country and the House."

