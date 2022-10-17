Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): The election of the Congress National President concluded in the state on Monday. The polling started at 10 am and ended at 4 pm at Pradesh Congress Committee in Bhopal.

According to Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja, out of 502 votes, a total of 464 were exercised at PCC, 12 were cast outside PCC and 26 were absent.

The election was conducted through ballot paper medium and a team of specialist officers from Delhi arrived here for the elections. There were four polling agents for both presidential candidates.

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath exercised his vote and after that, he interacted with the media persons. Nath told reporters that the election of the President's post was being done in a very democratic way.

In the support of Mallikarjun Kharge, Nath said, "I have never supported anyone. The people standing over here asked me whom to vote for, I told everyone to vote wherever you want and this is the best way".

Notably, the presidential post elections are being held for nearly 22 years. (ANI)

