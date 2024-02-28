New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar criticised the strategy of the Congress Party on Wednesday after the party lost the Rajya Sabha election in Himachal Pradesh despite a majority in the state assembly and said that the Congress needed deep introspection about it's political plight.

"The Congress party should think deeply about the plight that is happening today. Look, the results of the Rajya Sabha are very disappointing for the Congress. I believe that no one had any apprehension or expectation of what has happened, especially in Himachal Pradesh with the Rajya Sabha election results," told Kumar to ANI.

In a stunning upset for the Congress, on Tuesday, the ruling Congress's Abhishek Manu Singhvi lost the Rajya Sabha election to the BJP's Harsh Mahajan despite the Congress enjoying a comfortable majority in the state assembly.

Both candidates secured 34 votes each in the 68-member state assembly.Victory tilted towards Mahajan after a draw of lots was held as a tie-breaker.

The former Law Minister said that Congress need to worry as its leaders are leaving the party and its MLAs increasing inclination towards BJP shows that majority of them are looking their future with BJP.

"The increasing inclination of Congress MLAs towards the Bharatiya Janata Party shows that Majority of people looking their future with BJP. Why is there a defection from the Congress Party ? Congress party needs to worry about it," Kumar told ANI

Ashwani Kumar further said that the political management of the Congress Party shows that the party has made a big mistake, especially since Sonia Gandhi has distanced herself from day-to-day politics,

"Such incidents are continuously increasing in such an environment. I don't think that the Congress Party can pose a big challenge to the BJP," he said.

Lauding the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that BJP has become the centre of politics.

"A big message has come from the Rajya Sabha election results that today the BJP has replaced Congress and has become the centre of politics under the leadership of Narendra Modi. Until the feeling that the BJP can face any major challenge from the opposition, from the INDIA bloc or from the Congress, this phase of defection will continue," he added.

"I believe that what we have seen in the last few days is an alarm bell for the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh and I feel that if one or two more MLAs break away from the Congress party, then it will be difficult to save the government in the state. There is no doubt that there are alarm bells in the Congress government of Himachal Pradesh," he said.

The Congress has 40 MLAs, while the BJP has 25 in the 68-member state assembly, the remaining three seats are held by independents. (ANI)

